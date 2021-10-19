Bauchi gov suspends chairperson of BASOVCA,  Hassana Arkila, over alleged misconduct

For alleged misconduct, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the immediate suspension of the Executive Chairperson of Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency (BASOVCA), Mrs Hassana Arkila.

The suspension order which is with immediate effect is to allow for proper investigation into the affairs of the Agency following alleged misconduct.

Consequently, she was directed to hand over the affairs of the Agency to the most senior officer in the organization pending the outcome of an investigation that has been instituted by the government as contained in a terse three-paragraph statement signed by Mukhtar Gidado, the Special Adviser (Media & Publicity) to the…