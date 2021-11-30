EFCC drags Ondo Speaker to court over alleged financial impropriety

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, was, on Tuesday, arraigned before an Akure High Court sitting at Olokuta, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged financial impropriety.

The Speaker was arraigned alongside the Clerk of the house, Bode Adeyelu, the lawmaker representing Akoko South West I in the House, Felemu Bankole and two others staff.

However, the trial was stalled following the absence of the Counsel to the EFCC, Didanj Fredrick, who claimed that the commission did not get hearing notice until Monday evening.

The Speaker, Oloyelogun arrived at the court at about 8:30 am in a tinted Black Prado Jeep with a pilot vehicle…