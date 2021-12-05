Nine dead, others injured in Bayelsa fatal car crash

The Bayelsa State Police Command has commenced investigation into a fatal car accident that killed nine persons and injured several others who were said to be returning from a funeral and wedding ceremony in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, the fatal accident which happened around 5:00 pm resulted from a collision between a Toyota Hiace bus and Toyota Forerunner Jeep with a Reg No. KMK 923 AA.

The police report further revealed that the unfortunate accident occurred on Saturday 4th December 2021, saying that the ketch marks of the scene were photographed and that the accident cars were also evacuated to the…