Olu of Warri visits 105-yr-old Delta monarch, says date of birth symbolic

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on Friday, visited the oldest reigning monarch in Africa, the The Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, Richard Layieguen, Ovie Ogoni-Oghoro I, on his 105th birthday anniversary.

The centenarian, who was born in 1917, marked his 105th birthday on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his palace in Olomu, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State with fanfare.

Speaking at the palace of the centenarian monarch on Friday, Atuwatse III, whose late father, Atuwatse II, was also a very close friend of the celebrant and Olomu kingdom, said he came to continue where his father stopped.

