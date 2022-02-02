Appeal Court reserves judgment in Andy Uba, APC’s appeals

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on Wednesday, reserved judgment in two appeals seeking to set aside the December 20, 2021 judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja voiding Andy Uba’s participation in the last gubernatorial election in Anambra State as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel of Justices of the court, led by Justice Stephen Adah, reserved the date for judgment after counsel to parties adopted their written addresses in the appeals.

The appellate court held that the appeals having, been heard, judgment in each of the appeal is reserved to a date to be communicated to parties.

APC and Uba are contending, in the appeals that the trial…