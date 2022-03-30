Insecurity: Military seeks more media support

THE Nigerian military is seeking for more collaboration with the media in addressing security challenges, especially in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Director of Defence Information, Major-General Jimmy Akpor, speaking during his courtesy visit to Abuja Bureau of Nigerian Tribune, reaffirmed the determination of the Nigerian Armed Forces to continue to maintain peace and defend the country.

Akpor was accompanied by Commodore Muhammed Wabi, Group Captain Emmanuel Iheoma and Major Sani Uba.

He particularly commended the Nigerian Tribune for the support overtime, saying this informed the choice of the Newspaper as one of the media houses being visited to…