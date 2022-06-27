7-year-old breaks into house in Ibadan

A seven-year-old primary one pupil was on Thursday caught after he broke into a house in the Olomi area of Ibadan, Oyo State, stealing two phones and N4,000.

The boy also cooked rice, ate all the meat in the pot and drank the milk found there.

Saturday Tribune gathered that the boy opened the padlock with a key to gain entry into the room of one of the wives, Mrs Adijat Fatai.

He was said to have opened the woman’s wardrobe, rummaged through clothes and stole N4,000 kept there.

He reportedly allegedly stole two mobile phones.

He also went to the younger wife’s room but couldn’t find anything to steal.

He was said to have…