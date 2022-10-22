Man disguises as woman, befriends Amotekun operative

A 20-year-old man, Opeyemi Tajudeen, who was arrested at Olomi Adejare, Academy area of Ibadan, Oyo State, for disguising as a female to attract attention from men and deceive them to get money, has said that his act was aimed at feeding himself and siblings to eliminate hunger.

Tajudeen said that aside himself, the responsibility of feeding his siblings fell on him after his father’s death, with no one to cater for them after his uncle and aunt had tried their best.

Tajudeen was apprehended by the Oluyole Security Surveillance Team, Oluyole Local Government Area, led by the Commandant, Olusegun Idowu.

The Commandant informed Saturday Tribune that his team was called by the…