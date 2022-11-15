Adekunle Ajasin: If only the dead could rise

I was at Saint Andrew’s Cathedral Church, Owo, Ondo State, last Friday, November 11, 2022. The last time I was at the Anglican Church was on Saturday, November 15, 1997. Today makes it exactly 25 years that I first stepped into that holy land. I was at the Cathedral to attend a family function, the wedding ceremony of a daughter of one of my childhood friends. Immediately I entered the premises, memories of my first and last visit to the place rushed through my mind. I looked to my right hand and I saw the imposing mausoleum, where one of Nigeria’s icons and disciplinarian per excellence, Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, was buried, exactly 25 years ago! The entrance to the Cathedral…