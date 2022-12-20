Fake LASTMA officer bags 4 months jail term in Lagos

The Lagos State environmental and special offences (mobile) court has sentenced David Oluchkwu, to a 4-month jail term for impersonating Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officer and extorting money from motorists particularly commercial bus drivers in the state.

The convicted fake LASTMA Officer was arraigned by the Agency on a 2-count charge of “conduct likely to cause breach of peace” and “Impersonation” before the Mobile Court, sitting at Bolade, Oshodi on Monday, 19th of December, 2022.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofiq, made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen, saying that…