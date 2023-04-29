337 visually impaired UTME candidates seek waiver

Some blind candidates in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME) have appealed to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the universities not to make Mathematics a compulsory subject for all of them again.

They said most of them usually have difficulty in calculations and particularly with speed, hence their inability to do very well in the subject in an exam.

They said it would be better if the subject is optional for those among them who are not pursuing science or engineering-related courses.

A total of 337 blind candidates are writing this year UTME and the figure is among a total of over 1. 6 million candidates expected to write the exam at…