Akpabio woos NNPP, LP, confirms Tinubu’s meeting with Kwankwaso Separato

Barely 24 hours after meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, the Stability Group working to promote the Senators Godswill Akpabio-Barau Jibrin ticket for the leadership of the 10th Senate visited the national secretariats of two political parties in Abuja on Wednesday: the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) and the Labour Party (LP).

Addressing the National Working Committee of the NNPP led by its acting national chairman, Abba-Kawu Ali, Senator Akpabio said the Stability Group was determined to secure the support of leadership of the opposition parties ahead of June 13 inauguration.

He said: “Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party…