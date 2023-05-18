UI Economics Dept presents inaugural Abdul-Lateef Babatunde Ajao Best Graduating Student’s Prize

The Department of Economics, University of Ibadan (UI), has presented the inaugural Abdul-Lateef Babatunde Ajao Best Graduating Economics Student’s Prize to Idris Tijani of the 2020/2021 academic session.

The prize was instituted by the late Abdul-Lateef Babatunde Ajao’s family and Dr Adeleke Badejo, and comes with a N100,000 cash prize.

At the prize presentation, which took place on Wednesday, the Head of the Department, Professor Adeola Adenikinju, said the prize is a commendation for hard work, will spur healthy competition among students in the department and elongate the memory of late Abdul-Lateef Ajao.

“The award will be an inspiration to students, both current and future…