Nnamdi Kanu’s fate on terrorism can only be resolved in court -AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has revealed that the offence of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is a difficult one and can only be resolved by the court.

The AGF said on Friday in Abuja that since the matter was already in court, it should be left to the law to take its course.

Fagbemi stated this while responding to questions at the Sectoral Ministerial Briefing on the first anniversary of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The AGF pointed out that there is a remarkable difference between Kanu’s case and that of the convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele…