Minimum wage saga: Government not broke, anything short of N150,000 a joke —Labour experts

Some experts on Labour matters on Saturday declared that the Federal and state governments have no excuse not to pay Nigerian workers a minimum wage of N150,000 or N100,000, insisting that government is not broke and should pay workers well.

They noted that anyone arguing in favour of government against the demand of the organised labour for a substantial figure for a minimum wage at a time when inflation has eroded the purchasing power of the average Nigerian, is ignorant of the wastage government officials engage in with public funds.

Speaking with Sunday Tribune, an Associate Professor at Kogi State University, Onakpa Mohammed, said; “If we look at the issue of new minimum wage…