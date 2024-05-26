Three months after commissioning, residents anticipate — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

When President Bola Tinubu commissioned the Red Rail Line project of the Lagos State government on Februry 29, 2024, the thinking of many residents, especially those living along the Iddo, Mushin, Oshodi, Agege and Agbado corridor was that they too would soon be commuting on state-owned trains like residents on the Lagos-Badagry route.

The realisation of that quest may not come soon, as commercial operation has not started or a test-run of the facility. Although the commissioning of the Red Rail Line did not experience much delayed like the Blue Rail Line, but it also suffered a number of missed completion and commissioning dates like the Blue Rail Line.

With the project commissioned and the trains not operating, a resident of Ilupeju, Joy Ndubuisi, is, however, disappointed that three months after the commissioning, the train has not started moving passengers.

“Why commission a project that’s not ready for operation, but…