GDP report: Retooling ineffective economic structures

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration celebrates one year in office, the first quarter (Q1) 2024 real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth report calls for stock-taking, resetting of some ineffective economic policies, and weeding out non-performing ones to enhance speedy revitalisation of the struggling economy, writes JOSEPH INOKOTONG.

Nigeria’s economy appears to have defied all the odds with its current performance in retrogression despite numerous measures by the government to stimulate growth. The odds seem stacked against a quick retreat to progression, and it is not very likely that remarkable and inclusive growth will beckon anytime soon.

Already in April, the inflation…