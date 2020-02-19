Petroleum products marketers lament over perennial closure of Enugu NNPC depot

•We are going through agony — IPMAN

• Calls on S’East governors to intervene

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — THE long closure of the Enugu depot of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is no doubt hitting hard on oil marketers in the South East who now source their products from far distances with the attendant risks involved.

The depot has been shut for over 10 years running, inflicting serious hardship on the dealers and consumers of the products, without hope of when it would be reopened.

Petroleum products dealers under the umbrella body of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN), at a meeting week back, lamented the agony they have been passing through getting products to dispense to their customers as they took turns to lament the negative impact of the long closure of the Enugu depot by the Federal Government.

Activities at the once boisterous depot have been grounded for over a decade following the closure. The long closure has…