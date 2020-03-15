IMO: What Ihedioha ought to have done

By Mbadiwe Emelumba

THE recent reaction of the sacked governor of Imo state, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to the Supreme Court confirmation of Senator Hope Uzodimma as the duly elected governor of Imo state, was at best a self-deluding inglorious voyage totally blind to the truth, and at worst a hate speech.

What recommended one of the thieves crucified with Jesus for salvation was his immediate repentance. While his colleague was still deriding Jesus and mocking him to save himself, the wise thief quickly acknowledged his sins and asked Jesus for forgiveness. His salvation came instantly.

Every Christian is not only familiar with the story but its import. Obduracy leads to hell. Hard heartedness leads to perdition. Inability to give up even when the game is clearly up, suggests foolhardiness, and above all, arrogance, couched in public service is repugnant in the face of multiple choices before people. The bitter truth is that no single man or woman is indispensable. Anybody who…