There was mafia in Eagles — Chidi Nwanu

…Recalls mystery injury that almost took his life

…Says I made Hoener apologise to me at the Seoul ’88 Olympics camp

…Recalls his many battles with late Stephen Keshi

Chidi Nwanu’s story in the Super Eagles could be likened to a Nollywood movie. From the remote hamlets of Ufuru in Mbaise, Imo State, Chidi’s skills took him to uncharted lands. His confidence, rare bravery and a divine touch gave him special favours that were beyond human comprehension.

In this first of a two part chat with Weekend Editor Onochie Anibeze and the Deputy Sports Editor Jacob Ajom, Chidi shares his experience in Aba, Owerri, Lagos, Europe and above all, in the Super Eagles. He spoke without let from his base in Belgium. It’s a collector’s item. Read on:

How did Chidi Nwanu start his football career?

I began in the usual way, playing on the street, going to the bush and cutting the rubber plant and allowing the fluid coming out of the tree to flow on our bodies. We rolled it together…