C & S seals four churches in Ondo for fetish activities

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The Cherubim and Seraphim Church have sealed four churches in various parts of Ondo State for allegedly engaging in fetish activities.

Head of the Unification Movement in the state, Dr. Ade Ademisokun-Turton said in Akure that the church has zero-tolerance for unholy activities by some church leaders.

“The Cherubim and Seraphim Church would no longer tolerate fetish activities in any of its branches henceforth.

Ademisokun-Turton who would be installed as new Baba Alakoso of C&S Unification said that owners of ” the churches sealed did not have the qualifications or know anything about Cherubim and Seraphim Church.

According to him “the proliferation of churches has caused a lot of damages to the Christian body as many of them want to outshine one another using fetish means.

“We are concern about the age of the church, we are out to control the establishment of the church by those who do not know the rudiments of the church.

“By doing this…