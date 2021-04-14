Biden proposes to hold summit with Putin in coming months

US President Joe Biden has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate border tensions with Ukraine and proposed the two leaders hold a summit in the coming months, the White House said.

Biden spoke by phone with Putin on Tuesday to discuss a range of issues, from arms control to cyberattacks and fresh worries over the amassing of Russian troops on the Ukraine border, a statement said.

The US president suggested their meeting take place “in a third country.”

The Kremlin has yet to comment on the phone call.

The last Russia-US summit was held in Helsinki in July 2018. At the time, then-president Donald Trump was embroiled in investigations over Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

In March, the Kremlin was outraged by Biden’s comments about Putin during an interview. Biden had answered “I do” to the question of whether he considered Putin a “killer.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said of the remark: “There has never been…