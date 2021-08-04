Insecurity: COAS harps on enhanced joint planning, operations





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has reiterated the readiness of the Nigerian Army to promote joint planning and operations in addressing security challenges facing the nation.

Yahaya said this at the Second Symposium on “Nigerian Civil War’’, organized by Army War College Nigeria (AWCN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

The symposium with the theme, “Imperative of Logistics: Lessons from the Nigerian Civil War for Operational Leaders”, was organized for participants of AWCN Course 5/2021.

Represented by the Chief of Training (Army), Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalami Ibrahim, Yahaya said the college would be participating in a joint operations planning exercise to be conducted within Naval and Air Force war colleges beginning with course 5.

He said that the move was an indication that the college was conscientiously positioning itself to play a significant role in the attainment of its vision.

“To this extent, let me stress that contemporary war…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper