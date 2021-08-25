2023: Group advises Atiku not to contest







A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) support group, known as the PDP Action 2023, has advised former vice president Atiku Abubakar not to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

The group’s Chairman, Mr Rufus Omeire, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday.

The group advised Abubakar to rather seek to become the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), and not to be the party presidential candidate for 2023.

It noted that Abubakar, who lost the 2019 presidential election to President Muhammadu Buhari, would be 77 years old in 2023, hence the age would no longer be on his side to run.

The group also accused Abubakar of abandoning the party and Nigerians after the 2019 general elections.

“It is very shameful that since he lost the presidential election, he moved to Dubai, abandoning all members of PDP, all the stakeholders, and millions of ordinary Nigerians who voted for him and PDP in 2019.

“It is a betrayal of trust for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper