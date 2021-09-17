Fani-Kayode’s defection: Buhari a magnanimous leader – Buni





By Nwafor Sunday

The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor of Yobe state, Mr Mai-Mala Buni, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a magnanimous leader, following the defection of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode to the party, yesterday.

Femi who is a fervid critic of Buhari’s administration, dumped the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and decamped to APC.

He was received by Buhari at the state house along with Buni and Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara.

Reacting to his defection, Buni said that the president was pleased that the former minister had joined the APC.

His words: “We are here to present our newest member of the party, Chief Femi Fani- Kayode to the President and leader of the party.

“He is the newest member of APC and we just received him in appreciation and understanding of the President’s vision…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper