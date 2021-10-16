FRSC, Akin Fadeyi Foundation partner on corruption fight

The Akin Fadeyi Foundation and partner, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) have announced the launch of a new anti-corruption advocacy programme on radio called Make we Sama Corruption.

The program will commence on Friday, 15 October 2021, and is designed to impact change and stimulate community dialogue by educating citizens on the social symptoms and effects of corruption using behavioral insights.

It will also provide citizens-centered solutions on how to tackle and eradicate corruption individually and collectively.

The 30-minutes show will air live every Friday between 9:30 am – 10:00 am on the popular National Traffic Radio, Channel (107.1 FM). The show will be a robust platform featuring interactive sessions with various guests and stakeholders alongside audience call-in sessions, where listeners can make valuable contributions to the various topics outlined.

Earlier this year, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, had called on the Nigerian public to leverage the availability…