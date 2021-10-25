Matawalle partners Turkey on Security, Agric and Commerce

….. To resuscitate 19 grounded Ginners in the state

Following his last visit to the Republic of Turkey, Governor Bello Mohammed (Matawallen Maradun) has hosted a team of investors from that Country at the State Government Lodge Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed door, explored ways by which Turkish companies will invest in Security, Agriculture and Commerce, priority among which is to invest in the abandoned 19 ginners in the state.

The team led by Mr Barri El-Sasa, Chief Executive Officer of Windows of Turkey was excited that the state hosts 19 out of the 51 ginners in Nigeria and expressed the desire of the Turkish Companies to explore this wonderful opportunity by investing to improve trade and commerce between the two parties.

According to a release signed by the governor’s Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, The Turkish team had a fruitful deliberation with the state Government Officials led by the governor and reviewed the…