FG vows to end casualisation of workers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Federal Government, Tuesday, expressed sadness over the alarming rate of casualization in the nation’s workforce and vowed to put a stop to it.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige conveyed Federal Government’s commitment at a One -Day Public Hearing on three labour bills by the Senate Committee of Labour and Employment.

The bills include the National Directorate of Employment Act 2004, Labour Act Cap L1, LFN 2004 (Amendment bill 2021(SB.469), Prohibition of casualization in Nigeria (Establishment Bill 2021(SB,329)

Ngige said his Ministry was committed to a seamless amendment of the labour laws to bring them at par with the international best practices, insisting that casualization was a vexed anti-labour practice which the Federal Government has been addressing since 2016.

“Casualization is a very volatile issue. Recall that during the Eight Senate, we appeared before this committee over the same issue, when some banks…