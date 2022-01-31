PDP’s attack on Buhari over cancellation of Zamfara visit, shameful, disgraceful — Presidency





•As Buhari promises to reschedule visit when weather gets better

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Presidency yesterday described as disgraceful and shameful the statement credited to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, which allegedly attacked President Muhammadu Buhari for cancelling his visit to Zamfara due to bad weather last week.

It will be recalled that President Buhari had scheduled to visit Zamfara State after commissioning BUA Cement Plant in Sokoto on Thursday but the visit was cancelled due to bad weather.

Consequently, President Buhari sent a video broadcast to the government and people of Zamfara State, regretting his inability to visit the state as scheduled.

Cancellation of the visit attracted condemnation from the country’s leading opposition political party, the PDP, which contended that the President should have traveled to Zamfara from Sokoto by road…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper