‘World’s tallest model’ struggles to date as 6ft 9in frame towers above men

A 6ft 9in tall Russian woman who holds the title for being the ‘tallest model in the world’ has opened up about her dating struggles.

Ekaterina Lisina once snapped up the Guinness World Record for having the “world’s longest legs”, measuring in at 4ft 3in.

And, the Russian athlete-turned-model has even enjoyed a successful professional basketball career, winning bronze at the 2008 Olympic Games before retiring from the sport.

But, speaking to former porn star Alexis Texas on her Private Talks podcast, the model opened up about her romantic life and admitted that her height often causes conflict when she’s trying to find a partner.

Ekaterina’s father is 6ft 6in, while her mother is 6ft 2in.

The model explained she was anxious when she discovered that she might…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper