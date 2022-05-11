Looking at the books to make 5G a success story





.

By Okoh Aihe

IN the euphoric readiness to receive 5G services into the country’s telecom ecosystem, nobody is noticing the fast disappearing line between the regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, headed by a Minister in the Ministry.

While the regulator is in charge of regulating the industry, the Ministry is mostly concerned with policies properly framed to help grow the industry. That is what the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 says, but this in practice can be tossed through the window, especially if there is a head of the ministry that is fraught with power and indecency.

A little story in the papers last week troubles the mind. It was reported that the regulator has issued 5G Licences to MTN and Mafab Communications at an occasion where the operators were told to roll out services in August. The other day it was the Federal Government officially handing over 5G Spectrums to the NCC…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper