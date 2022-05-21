Obanikoro has  not stepped down,will not says Campaign Organisation 





Obanikoro

The Obanikoro Campaign Organisation has stated that the former Minister of Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, is poised and enthusiastically ready to participate in the forthcoming primary election to represent Lagos West in the Senate in 2023.

In a statement signed on Monday by his Special Adviser, Sulaiman Adebiyi, he urged the good people of Lagos West to ignore lies and propaganda from unscrupulous elements that the frontline aspirant has stepped down his ambition.

Obanikoro, who has been screened and cleared to contest the primary election by the party hierarchy at the weekend, is determined to spearhead legislative actions that would better put Lagos State in a vantage position and provide robust engagements at the National Assembly and attracts dividends of democracy for the good people of Lagos West.

Adebiyi urged Obanikoro's massive supporters across the state to keep the





Source: Vanguard Newspaper