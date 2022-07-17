Osun poll: Reassurance that will of people cannot be suppressed — Jandor





Hails Osun people for rejecting APC

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Lagos State, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, has described the victory of Senator, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP in the Saturday governorship poll in Osun State as a reassurance that the will of the people cannot be suppressed when they stand together against bad leadership.

Jandor who hailed Adeleke, also commended electorate and the people of the state for rejecting APC’s bribe in form of inducement for votes.

Adeleke, in the early hours of Sunday, was declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election.

Adeleke scored 403,371 votes to emerge winner over his closest rival, the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper