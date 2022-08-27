Senator Shettima: How he is restructuring his feet





.

By Emma Aziken

Senator Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress, APC vice-presidential candidate has lately been the object of much joke over his dressing gaffe at the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA conference in Lagos.

For this writer, what may have been the most hilarious intervention into the brouhaha came from the twitter user, Illiya, who tweeting @swagskelly01 averred that Shettima may have been confused over the NBA that invited, him.

Was it the Nigerian Bar Association or the National Basketball Association? Since the two bodies popular in Nigeria bear the same acronyms, to meet the two interests, he decided to dress to satisfy both bodies.

He wore the suit to satisfy the lawyers and then wore the basketball shoes to fit in with the basketball players.

Remarkably, that fudge fits in with the reality of Shettima’s political party, All Progressives Congress, APC and to some extent his own political trajectory.

Shettima, a suave and cosmopolitan…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper