



Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo and Street Hop singer, Bright Goya popularly known as Goya Menor, among other artists, will perform at a carnival organised to celebrate 62nd anniversary in New York.

The carnival is organised by the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigeria (OAN) in collaboration with the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York.

Speaking on the events, the Consul-General of Nigeria in New York, Amb. Lot Egopija, said the events would start with a parade on Saturday, where Nigerian associations would display different Nigerian cultures, foods, and fashions.

Egopija told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that after the parade, there would be a carnival where different Nigerian artists and musicians would perform.

“We are taking the carnival a little bit further from what it used to have by getting some artists from Nigeria to perform and we must thank our sponsors for supporting us.

“I must commend the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, who…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper