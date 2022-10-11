Dangote Group refutes link with Kogi assembly fire outbreak





Dangote Group has disassociated itself from the fire outbreak at the Kogi State House of Assembly in the early hours of Monday.

The company refuted claims that it was responsible for the development in a statement signed by Mr Anthony Chiejina, Group Head Branding and Communications, Dangote Industries Ltd., on Monday in Lagos.

Chiejina said the company, as a socially responsible corporate entity, totally refuted this allegation and condemned “the unprofessional and irresponsible attempt to smear its image before local and international investors and thus erode its brand value.”

He said the the company would never stoop so low as to sponsor thugs to destroy any property, belonging to either government or any individual.

According to him, such action runs contrary to the group’s business ethos and everything the company stands for as a leading manufacturer with teeming customers and consumers across Nigeria and Africa.

He said lawyers representing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper