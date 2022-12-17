Cultists on rampage in Rivers community





•Kill two rival members as Police kill one

By Davies Iheamnachor

Cultists, apparently in search of a missing gun, have invaded Abarikpo community, Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State and allegedly killed two persons.

This was as police in a quick distress call same Thursday gunned down notorious cultists, James Bright aka Borokiri, who was said to be terrorizing the area, bringing the number of victims to three.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told Saturday Vanguard that members of an Iceland cult group had invaded the community at about 2 am in the morning in search of their unit leader James Bright aka Borokiri who was said to have converted the arms and ammunition of the group to personal weapons.

The source alleged that the unit leader of the group was said to have engaged the invading faction in a gun battle which resulted in the death of two of the cult members.

However, the spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper