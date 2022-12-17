Ohanaeze applauds Buhari over completion of 2nd Niger bridge





By Steve Oko

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has expressed profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for delivering the Second Niger Bridge as he promised.

Ohanaeze particularly appreciated Buhari’s commitment in completing the project which was initiated by the previous administration.

“Surely, President Buhari did not start the work on the bridge, but in a maladjusted society where the abandoned projects far outnumber the completed ones, to deliver a vital infrastructure that should have been taken for granted attracts immense jubilation amongst the Igbo”, Ohanaeze said.

The apex Igbo body in a press statement by its National Publicity Secretary Dr Alex Ogbonnia, described the Second Niger Bridge is a key national infrastructure, with immense socio-economic benefits not only for the contiguous states but for the entire nation.

The statement read in part:”The clamour for a second Niger bridge became necessary…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper