Fire guts 4-storey building in Lagos





By Evelyn Usman

A four-storey in the popular Balogun market, Lagos, went up in flames in the early hours of today, destroying goods worth several millions of naira.

The exact cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained at the time of writing this report.

Vanguard gathered that the inferno started from one of the shops of the textiles and shoe building located on Gbajumo, at about 12.45 am.

Firemen from the Federal and State Services reportedly battled for three hours before it was put out.

However, while dampening was ongoing, Vanguard gathered that the fire started again by 6 am, with emergency responders still attending to it at about 9.40 am.

South West Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA Ibrahim Farinloye, said there had been no record of loss of life.

He said, ” Presently, the fire has been brought under total control. It has been contained without spreading to other buildings.

“No injury or death has been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper