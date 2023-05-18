Convoy attack: US condemns killing, pledges to recover missing persons 





By Miftaudeen Raji

The United States government has condemned the killing of some staff of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria by some unknown assailants in Anambra state.

Recall that some gunmen recently attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state, Nigeria.

The convoy was carrying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the U.S. Mission to Nigeria and four members of the Nigeria Police Force.

They were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S-funded flood response project in Anambra.

The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, in a statement, noted that the U.S government condemned the attack in the strongest terms.

He assured that the U.S government will work closely with the Nigerian law enforcement colleagues in seeking to bring those responsible to justice.

“We do not yet know the motive for the attack, but we have no indications at this time that it…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper