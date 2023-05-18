Ekweremadu: Britain is Nigeria’s nemesis on criminal justice





By Olu Fasan

LET me say this: I take absolutely no joy in the plight of Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Deputy Senate President, and his wife, Beatrice, who were recently jailed by a British court for human-trafficking and organ-harvesting offences.

But those begging the new British monarch, King Charles III, to grant the couple royal pardon are misguided. Such pleas fuel the perception of Nigeria as a lawless country and expose the sharp contrast between Nigeria and Britain on criminal justice and the rule of law.

Consider this. The British prime minister, the Archbishop of Canterbury and members of the Royal Familyhave been charged and fined for ordinary traffic offences, and some members of the UK Parliament have been jailedfor various offences.

Thus, to the British authorities, it’s bizarre that Nigerians are pleading for those who committed the serious offence of conspiracy to trade in human organs, and who have not even served a part of their sentences, just…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper