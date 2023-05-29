UK, US, Saudi Arabia, others in bilateral meetings with Tinubu





…pledge support, solidarity

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Few hours after he was sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria, several countries formally presented their goodwill messages and letters of support and solidarity to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The letters were presented to the president by the special envoys and heads of missions of the countries after his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria.

A statement issued from the President’s office and signed by Tunde Rahman, listed some of the foreign countries to include the United Kingdom, United States, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Israel, Cape Verde, Somalia and Nicaragua.

While congratulating President Tinubu, the new UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, presented letters from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, King Charles and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The US delegation led by Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper