Onoh attacks Ajero over pending NLC action





… links planned strike to Obi’s presidential quest

President Bola Tinubu’s former spokesman in the south east, Dr Josef Onoh has accused the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) of engaging in a political battle other than genuine industrial course.

Onoh said that the planned nationwide industrial action by the NLC was a smokescreen and a continuation of an opposition political party to claim relevance in Nigeria.

He pointed direct finger to the NLC President, Joe Ajero; the Labour Party and it’s Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter of blackmailing the federal government, using the issue of oil subsidy to distract and cause unrest and resentment against the newly inaugurated administration of Bola Tinubu.

Onoh cited many instances the Joe Ajero-led NLC collaborated with the Labour Party and it’s Presidential candidate, Obi, pointing out that the trio had agreed on subsidy removal during the electioneering campaigns but have now turned around to oppose the oil subsidy removal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper