



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the controversial petroleum industry bill assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari is not a perfect document. Apparently conscious of the protestations by key stakeholders from the oil-rich Niger Delta region on the salient provision of the legislation, the party assured that there would be room for improvement […]

PIB not a perfect law, but a good start for Nigeria – APC





Source: Guardian Newspaper