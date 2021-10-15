Zamorra Releases Debut Project “Storms And Rainbows” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By 15 October 2021 |

Emerging singer Zamorra has released his debut project "Storms and Rainbows". The EP collects his life experiences in eight spectacular songs, charting the evolution of his career from Ondo to Lagos, and the in-betweens which shape the best of any such journey: family, love, pain and eventual triumph. Beginning with "Aiku", a warm record which…

