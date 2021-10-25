FG will address plight of poor, vulnerable Nigerians despite economic challenges – Minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has vowed that it will address the plight of the poor and vulnerable Nigerians despite the economic challenges facing the country.

The Minister, Humanity Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar-Farouq, unveiled the plan at the flag-off of the Mobile Money Agents Training programme, on Monday in Kano.

She said that was why it initiated the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for delivering pro-poor initiatives and enhancing social inclusion, especially among the poor and the vulnerable. Umar-Farouq said that during the past five years, over 12 million households have benefitted from the NSIP interventions across the country.

“In view of the life-changing experience of the beneficiaries of NSIP, President Buhari has graciously approved the expansion of the programme in all clusters to ensure that more lives are lifted out of poverty.

“The mobile money agents was introduced in 2020 to sustain the social…