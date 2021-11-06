Anambra Election: Ozigbo votes, decries delay in voting device | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside Orjiugo, his wife, cast their vote at PU 010, Social Centre square, Amaesi Ward in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra at about 11am.

Ozigbo, who voted after about 20 minutes of accreditation delay, expressed worry that all willing electorate might not be able to vote if the 2:30 pm deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was to be adhered to.

He said the deadline should be relaxed to allow all eligible voters cast their ballot if the problem was not their making.

He said there were places where election materials and officials had not arrived at about the time he voted.

“I want to thank God for the clement weather, a moment ago, I and my wife fulfilled our own part of the obligation which is to cast our votes

“Thank God it it peaceful and we have been able to vote, but it is a mixed feeling, I am a bit worried by the time it took us to vote, verification by Bivas…