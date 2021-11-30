Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa







Michael Carrick will stay in charge of Manchester United for their clash against Arsenal this week as interim manager Ralf Rangnick awaits his work visa, the Old Trafford club said on Tuesday. Rangnick on Monday agreed to join United from Lokomotiv Moscow, where he was the head of sports and development. But he will not […]

