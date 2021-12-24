Get the Infinix Zero X Pro for the best photography experience this season — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

4 days ago

Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) today announces the expansion of its remote camera system line-up, with the launch of the CR-X300 – a small, robust PTZ camera. Joining Canon’s current range of PTZ cameras, which includes the CR-N500, CR-N300 and CR-X500, the CR-X300 offers high-quality 4K video output and various IP protocol compatibilities to address the continued demand…