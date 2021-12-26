Police confirm arrest of former AA governorship candidate in Imo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Imo on Sunday confirmed the arrest of Mr Uche Nwosu, former candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) at the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, CSP Michael Abattam, confirmed the incident in a statement in Owerri.

Nwosu is a son-in-law to the immediate past Governor of the state and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha.

It had earlier been reported in the social media that Nwosu was kidnapped at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Umunwoke village, Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Local Government Area on Sunday.

However Abattam said: “This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

“This is to refute the earlier news that has been making the rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons/gunmen.”

